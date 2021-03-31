The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,179,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,033,000 after purchasing an additional 454,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.12.

NYSE PNC opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $184.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

