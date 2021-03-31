The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,319,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of The Progressive worth $178,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

