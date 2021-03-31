The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. 71,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

