The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.00

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 187.60 ($2.45), with a volume of 45088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £880.65 million and a P/E ratio of -9.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.71.

The Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

