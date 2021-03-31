The Sandbox One Day Volume Reaches $276.31 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $559.46 million and approximately $276.31 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00137257 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

