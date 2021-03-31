The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.38

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.