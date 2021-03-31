The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.