The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $986.97 Million

Equities analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to post sales of $986.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $978.20 million to $995.00 million. The Timken reported sales of $923.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The Timken has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $15,144,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.