The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Down 25.2% in March

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $19,340,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

TKR traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. The Timken has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

