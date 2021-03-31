The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,733 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.20% of The Toro worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in The Toro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Toro by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC stock opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.55.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.