The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 87,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,878,765 shares.The stock last traded at $65.38 and had previously closed at $65.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

The company has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

