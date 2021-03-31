The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,918,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 100.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 37.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,082,000 after purchasing an additional 114,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.67. 7,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,805. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.