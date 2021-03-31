The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178,362 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of The Travelers Companies worth $195,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

