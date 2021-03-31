The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.33. The company had a trading volume of 98,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,805. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.