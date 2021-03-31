The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,612,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 121,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.91. The company had a trading volume of 175,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933,871. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $337.48 billion, a PE ratio of -116.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

