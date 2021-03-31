The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Purchases C$16,165.00 in Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Ian William Delaney bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,982,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,853,397.10.

Ian William Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Ian William Delaney purchased 165,000 shares of The Westaim stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$437,250.00.

CVE WED traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,293. The Westaim Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$383.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 38.36 and a quick ratio of 38.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.46.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

