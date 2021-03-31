THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Hits $15.68 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and $1.44 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010889 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

