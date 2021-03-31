Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Down to $20.64

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.64, but opened at $19.60. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 1,629 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $11,687,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

