Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 477,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $4,255,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.80. 44,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.02 and its 200 day moving average is $469.82. The stock has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.40 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

