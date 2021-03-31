Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $272.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00236718 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.13 or 0.03593750 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00049043 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,269,299,200 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.