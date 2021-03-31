THETA (THETA) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, THETA has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $12.22 billion and $573.74 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $12.22 or 0.00020652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00647033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

