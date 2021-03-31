Thisoption Trading Up 62.7% Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002884 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $9.45 million and $8.83 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 642,549.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00063025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00309948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.35 or 0.00850887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

