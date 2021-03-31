THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $8.43 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.43 or 0.00014192 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 81.3% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $126.37 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00060934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00323303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.29 or 0.00828821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00087254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00029775 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

