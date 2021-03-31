ThoreCoin (THR) Market Cap Achieves $978.60 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $11,288.97 or 0.19009938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $978.60 million and approximately $45,713.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00316146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.45 or 0.00844411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029262 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.