Thrive Token (THRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $673,199.63

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 31% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Thrive Token has a market cap of $673,199.63 and $8,018.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.38 or 0.00633154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

