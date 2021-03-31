Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0274

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $185.90 million and approximately $110.89 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00461191 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002063 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.