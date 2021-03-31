Tierion (TNT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Tierion has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Tierion coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $165,741.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.00640135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

