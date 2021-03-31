TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $629,539.70 and $7.70 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $850.22 or 0.01429314 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

