Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $22.04

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $22.83. Tilray shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 188,415 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Get Tilray alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Tilray by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.