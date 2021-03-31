TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.21

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 9419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 267,677 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
