TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.21

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 9419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 267,677 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.