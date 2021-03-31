Timothy A. Minahan Sells 2,620 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.68. 26,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,463. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,667 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

