Timothy A. Minahan Sells 2,620 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.68. 26,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,463. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,667 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
