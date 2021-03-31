Titan Coin Price Up 138.8% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 138.8% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $288.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005753 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000150 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 188% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

