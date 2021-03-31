TitanSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.34 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002286 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $72.31 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.42 or 0.00642406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00067635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

