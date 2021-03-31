TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 65.7% Higher Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $128,019.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 65.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,233.84 or 0.99823042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00106651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001389 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

