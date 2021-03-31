Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.08. 422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Topcon alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.81 million. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topcon Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topcon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.