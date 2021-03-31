TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Up 55.5% in March

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the February 28th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TORM stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TORM has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $677.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -363.30.

Get TORM alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TORM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.