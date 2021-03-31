TouchCon Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $232,631.20 and $27,148.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

