Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading Down 28%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) traded down 28% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.34. 618,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 951% from the average session volume of 58,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBEGF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Touchstone Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

