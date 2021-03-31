Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$117,938.50 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at C$207,832,592.79.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, with a total value of C$114,347.50.

On Thursday, March 18th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.53 per share, with a total value of C$97,668.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,973.50.

On Thursday, December 31st, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$43,250.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,879. The stock has a market cap of C$6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.35. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$27.09.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.2799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

TOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.27.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.