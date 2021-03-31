Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $153.87 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $113.98 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

