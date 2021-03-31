Traders Purchase Large Volume of The9 Call Options (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 22,027 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,452% compared to the typical volume of 863 call options.

The9 stock traded down $10.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,057,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. The9 has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $89.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The9 stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 1.23% of The9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

