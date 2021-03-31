TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Heather J. Russell Sells 8,562 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. 912,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 137.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TransUnion by 11.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 823,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

