Travala.com 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.15 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One Travala.com token can now be bought for $5.15 or 0.00008744 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $261.83 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00060946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00325528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00812759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,804,658 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

