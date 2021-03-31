Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

TVPKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

