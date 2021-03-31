Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $311,609.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Treat DAO has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $311,609.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00004856 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00324963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.87 or 0.00808594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00087461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

