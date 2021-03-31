Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.98

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and traded as high as $52.00. Trend Micro shares last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 29,588 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMICY. Zacks Investment Research cut Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

