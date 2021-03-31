Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.20. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 458,228 shares trading hands.

TV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.21.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$192.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.