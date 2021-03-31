Trexcoin Market Cap Reaches $59,407.76 (TREX)

Trexcoin (CURRENCY:TREX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Trexcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trexcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Trexcoin has a market cap of $59,407.76 and $7.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Trexcoin Coin Profile

Trexcoin (TREX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @YourootNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trexcoin is www.trexcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TreeBlock is creating an IoT Blockchain Network for general purpose application. “TreeBlock” is a blockchain that combines Hierarchy Sharding and Time Sharding to create Time Sharding Trees architecture that is able to scale blockchain to a significant number Tps on-chain comparing to existing blockchains. This is a public, general purpose blockchain, and open source. With the ability to scale, TreeBlock can be applied to any project that requires a high-performance blockchain. Our blockchain is going to solve 5 existing problems of blockchain: Scalability – Performance – Security – Storage – Tokenomy. With this Time Sharding Trees architecture, a node can be much smaller and we aim to use IoT as nodes instead of big nodes and big mining pools. “

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

