TrezarCoin (TZC) Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Million

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $4,591.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,233.84 or 0.99823042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00307566 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00386282 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.10 or 0.00721447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00106651 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002076 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 249,373,750 coins and its circulating supply is 237,373,750 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

