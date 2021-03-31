Trias (TRY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00632182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

